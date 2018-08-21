Tue August 21, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 21, 2018

Share

Imran Khan takes first notice as Prime Minister

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken notice of illness of table tennis player Mehak Anwar after media reports.

It is the first notice of Imran Khan after assuming office of the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said, Imran Khan took notice of the media reports pertaining to illness of Mehak Anwar and sought details of his disease.

In his tweet, Fawad Chaudhry shared a video according to it Mehk is being treated for cancer at a private hospital of Karachi.

Father of table tennis player had appealed Prime Minister Imran Khan for support in the treatment of Mehak. 

Mehak's father is a peon in a government school.

