Pakistanis salute Najam Sethi for his services as PCB chairman

As Najam Sethi announced his resignation from the post of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, social media users from all around paid accolades to the outgoing chief’s services for the revival of sport in Pakistan.

The Pakistani journalist turned to Twitter yesterday to announce his decision to step down as PCB chairman stating that he was waiting for the new Premier Imran Khan to take charge of office before he submits his resignation.

“I was waiting for the new Prime Minister to take oath before submitting my resignation as PCB Chairman, which I have done today. I wish PCB all the best and hope our cricket team goes from strength to strength. Eid Mubarak. Pakistan Zindabad.” Sethi’s tweet had stated.

Soon after the news of Sethi’s renunciation, PM Khan nominated the name of Ehsan Mani as PCB Chairman on Twitter saying: “I have appointed Ehsan Mani as Chairman PCB. He brings vast and valuable experience to the job. He represented PCB in the ICC; was Treasurer ICC for 3 yrs and then headed the ICC for another 3 yrs.”

Social media users and notable personalities of the country were left remorseful after the news taking into account Sethi’s sincere efforts put forward to uplift the sport in the country as well as bringing cricket back home through Pakistan Super League (PSL). Cricket fans and critics were also anticipative of what the future holds for the sport with the new government.



