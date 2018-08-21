Tue August 21, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
The curious case of expenses on Imran's oath taking

The curious case of expenses on Imran's oath taking
The mantra of change

The mantra of change
It’s time to deliver

It’s time to deliver
The human cost of war

The human cost of war
US hails Imran Khan's statement on Afghanistan, says ready to work with new govt

US hails Imran Khan's statement on Afghanistan, says ready to work with new govt
China defies US pressure as EU parts ways with Iranian oil

China defies US pressure as EU parts ways with Iranian oil
Elahi’s charm magnetised dozens of PML-N votes

Elahi’s charm magnetised dozens of PML-N votes
Malicious media campaigns: Even if accused is cleared, his reputation is ruined, says CJP

Malicious media campaigns: Even if accused is cleared, his reputation is ruined, says CJP
‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’

‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’
Mani to take over as PCB boss after Sethi resigns

Mani to take over as PCB boss after Sethi resigns

Entertainment

Web Desk
August 21, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Imran Abbas bags nomination for 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2018

Pakistani heartthrob Imran Abbas is onto another feat as he has bagged nomination for the 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2018.

Sharing the delightful news with his fans, Imran took to Instagram to post:

“Official Nominee for the 100 most handsome faces 2018. Honoured to represent Pakistan in WORLD’S 100 MOST HANDSOME MEN.”

The ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' star, who is famous for  his looks and charisma, has joined the likes of actors Ryan Gosling for Canada, barrister Amal Clooney for Britain, Katherine Langford for Australia and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle for the United States as nominee for the list. 


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Camila Cabello beats Beyonce, Drake for top VMA prizes

Camila Cabello beats Beyonce, Drake for top VMA prizes
Jennifer Garner honored with Hollywood star

Jennifer Garner honored with Hollywood star
Eagles hits album tops ´Thriller´ on all-time sales list

Eagles hits album tops ´Thriller´ on all-time sales list
Kevin Spacey movie takes in dismal $618

Kevin Spacey movie takes in dismal $618
Load More load more

Spotlight

Muslim pilgrims gather on Mount Arafat for final stages of Haj

Muslim pilgrims gather on Mount Arafat for final stages of Haj
Eagles hits album tops ´Thriller´ on all-time sales list

Eagles hits album tops ´Thriller´ on all-time sales list
Jennifer Garner honored with Hollywood star

Jennifer Garner honored with Hollywood star
Pujara and Kohli pile on the agony for England in third Test

Pujara and Kohli pile on the agony for England in third Test

Photos & Videos

Upcoming Pakistani animated film 'The Donkey King' to hit theaters soon

Upcoming Pakistani animated film 'The Donkey King' to hit theaters soon

Parwaaz Hai Junoon premiere delayed due to ‘censor issues’

Parwaaz Hai Junoon premiere delayed due to ‘censor issues’
Bollywood stars step up to lend support for Kerala flood victims

Bollywood stars step up to lend support for Kerala flood victims

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'