Imran Abbas bags nomination for 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2018

Pakistani heartthrob Imran Abbas is onto another feat as he has bagged nomination for the 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2018.

Sharing the delightful news with his fans, Imran took to Instagram to post:

“Official Nominee for the 100 most handsome faces 2018. Honoured to represent Pakistan in WORLD’S 100 MOST HANDSOME MEN.”

The ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' star, who is famous for his looks and charisma, has joined the likes of actors Ryan Gosling for Canada, barrister Amal Clooney for Britain, Katherine Langford for Australia and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle for the United States as nominee for the list.





