Mon August 20, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz to be put on ECL

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz to be put on ECL
Shehbaz Sharif notified as Opposition Leader in NA

Shehbaz Sharif notified as Opposition Leader in NA
PM Imran Khan won’t make any foreign trip for next three months

PM Imran Khan won’t make any foreign trip for next three months
Celebrations amid changes

Celebrations amid changes
‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’

‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’
Federal cabinet takes oath

Federal cabinet takes oath
No mention of energy crisis: Ahsan Iqbal condemns PM's speech

No mention of energy crisis: Ahsan Iqbal condemns PM's speech

Chairman JCSC calls on PM Imran Khan

Chairman JCSC calls on PM Imran Khan
Complete text of Imran Khan’s maiden speech

Complete text of Imran Khan’s maiden speech
Najam Sethi resigns as PCB chairman

Najam Sethi resigns as PCB chairman

Pakistan

APP
August 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

CJP summons NAB chairman

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Monday summoned National Accountability Bureau(NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal and NAB Prosecutor General Asghar Haider in his chamber on August 27.The Chief Justice passed the orders while hearing a suo motu notice at the Supreme Court Lahore Registry.

During the proceedings, the Chief Justice expressed his displeasure over publicity of persons being inquired by the Bureau in media. He observed that the Bureau should refrain from this practice.

"If people come out clear of the charges, their reputation will be damaged due to the publicity in media," he added.

At this, Justice Ijazul Ahsan remarked that news of people summoned by NAB broke before they get their notice.

To which, the CJP said issuance of summons should not be disclosed and inquiry should be launched against those involved in exchanging information regarding investigation.

The NAB prosecutor assured the bench that the anti-graft body had initiated an accountability drive within the organization.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

PM Imran Khan honours LEAs, armed forces for immense sacrifices

PM Imran Khan honours LEAs, armed forces for immense sacrifices
Sidhu in trouble, sedition case filed for hugging Pak army chief

Sidhu in trouble, sedition case filed for hugging Pak army chief
‘Ajrak’ made part of school uniform for girls in Sindh

‘Ajrak’ made part of school uniform for girls in Sindh
PM Imran Khan won’t make any foreign trip for next three months

PM Imran Khan won’t make any foreign trip for next three months
Load More load more

Spotlight

Proud to call you my Prime Minister: Mahira Khan speaks of PM Imran

Proud to call you my Prime Minister: Mahira Khan speaks of PM Imran

Karan Johar picks Sidharth Malhotra, Jhanvi Kapoor for Dostana 2: report

Karan Johar picks Sidharth Malhotra, Jhanvi Kapoor for Dostana 2: report
PM Imran Khan's address drives this American physician back home

PM Imran Khan's address drives this American physician back home

Pujara and Kohli pile on the agony for England in third Test

Pujara and Kohli pile on the agony for England in third Test

Photos & Videos

Upcoming Pakistani animated film 'The Donkey King' to hit theaters soon

Upcoming Pakistani animated film 'The Donkey King' to hit theaters soon

Parwaaz Hai Junoon premiere delayed due to ‘censor issues’

Parwaaz Hai Junoon premiere delayed due to ‘censor issues’
Bollywood stars step up to lend support for Kerala flood victims

Bollywood stars step up to lend support for Kerala flood victims

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'