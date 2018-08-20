CJP summons NAB chairman

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Monday summoned National Accountability Bureau(NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal and NAB Prosecutor General Asghar Haider in his chamber on August 27.The Chief Justice passed the orders while hearing a suo motu notice at the Supreme Court Lahore Registry.

During the proceedings, the Chief Justice expressed his displeasure over publicity of persons being inquired by the Bureau in media. He observed that the Bureau should refrain from this practice.

"If people come out clear of the charges, their reputation will be damaged due to the publicity in media," he added.

At this, Justice Ijazul Ahsan remarked that news of people summoned by NAB broke before they get their notice.

To which, the CJP said issuance of summons should not be disclosed and inquiry should be launched against those involved in exchanging information regarding investigation.

The NAB prosecutor assured the bench that the anti-graft body had initiated an accountability drive within the organization.