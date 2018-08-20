‘Ajrak’ made part of school uniform for girls in Sindh

KARACHI: The Sindh government has announced Ajrak as part of the uniform in all government schools (secondary and higher secondary) for the girls students.



The ensure the directives and implement the policy, the government has nominated Ms Sadaf Akbar Memon as a focal person.

The focal person will be responsible to look after the progress of implementation of the uniform policy and submit report on monthly basis.



