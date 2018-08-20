Key points of Imran Khan’s speech

ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan made his first speech as Pakistan’s prime minister late Sunday, giving a wide-ranging, televised address in which he announced reforms targeting corruption and focusing on human development in the rapidly growing country.



Khan addressed the nation for more than an hour, repeating many of his campaign pledges to build an Islamic welfare state but also touching on issues rarely mentioned by Pakistani prime ministers such as fighting child sex abuse and climate change.

The former cricketer also announced an austerity drive to trim back the trappings of government, such as selling most of the vehicles allotted to the prime minister, cutting down on staff and turning the official residence into a university.

"I will fight the corrupt. Either this country will survive or the corrupt people," he said.

Khan called for a progressive tax system, vowing to spend the money on the neediest -- such as malnourished children, and justice for victims of abuse -- and on fighting climate change.

Few in Pakistan pay their taxes currently, and he did not explain how he would enforce more taxation, especially on the rich.

Key points: