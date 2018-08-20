Mon August 20, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Modi ready for dialogue with Pakistan

Modi ready for dialogue with Pakistan
Moment of truth

Moment of truth
Blatant Anglophiles

Blatant Anglophiles
Celebrations amid changes

Celebrations amid changes
‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’

‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’
Federal cabinet takes oath

Federal cabinet takes oath
Lahore law student gets distinction from London university

Lahore law student gets distinction from London university
Afghan president offers Taliban new provisional ceasefire

Afghan president offers Taliban new provisional ceasefire
Complete text of Imran Khan’s maiden speech

Complete text of Imran Khan’s maiden speech
Pilgrims converge in Arafat to perform main ritual of Hajj today

Pilgrims converge in Arafat to perform main ritual of Hajj today

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Key points of Imran Khan’s speech

ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan made his first speech as Pakistan’s prime minister late Sunday, giving a wide-ranging, televised address in which he announced reforms targeting corruption and focusing on human development in the rapidly growing country.

Khan addressed the nation for more than an hour, repeating many of his campaign pledges to build an Islamic welfare state but also touching on issues rarely mentioned by Pakistani prime ministers such as fighting child sex abuse and climate change.

The former cricketer also announced an austerity drive to trim back the trappings of government, such as selling most of the vehicles allotted to the prime minister, cutting down on staff and turning the official residence into a university.

"I will fight the corrupt. Either this country will survive or the corrupt people," he said.

Khan called for a progressive tax system, vowing to spend the money on the neediest -- such as malnourished children, and justice for victims of abuse -- and on fighting climate change.

Few in Pakistan pay their taxes currently, and he did not explain how he would enforce more taxation, especially on the rich.

Key points:

  • Imran vows to cut down spending, launch sweeping reforms
  • Relations with neighbours to be improved
  • Either we will save country or corrupt will save themselves
  • South Punjab province to be created
  • New LG system to be introduced
  • Development of Fata, Balochistan and Karachi will get priority
  • Reforms to be introduced in police, govt schools, hospitals
  • Nasir Khan Durrani to implement KP police model in Punjab
  • Imran cites personal example, saying nothing is impossible
  • Will do no business while in power
  • Dr Ishrat to lead task force for cutting expenditures
  • PM House to be turned into university
  • No governor will stay in the governor house
  • West has adopted Islamic principles
  • Responsibilities of the rulers entail that they are Sadiq and Ameen
  • Will meet chief justice for wrapping up cases within a year
  • Health cards to be introduced in whole country
  • Basha Dam to be constructed at all costs
  • Govt will take strict action on child abuse cases
  • PM House spread over 1,100 kanals, having 80 vehicles, 500 employees
  • PM House bullet-proof cars to be auctioned
  • Imran to live in military secretary’s house
  • To keep two employees and two vehicles
  • Madrassa students should also become doctors, engineers and generals
  • Cricket grounds occupied by housing schemes
  • FBR to be fixed on priority basis
  • Overseas Pakistanis to be facilitated
Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Modi ready for dialogue with Pakistan

Modi ready for dialogue with Pakistan
Proud to call you my Prime Minister: Mahira Khan speaks of PM Imran

Proud to call you my Prime Minister: Mahira Khan speaks of PM Imran

Pilgrims converge in Arafat to perform main ritual of Hajj today

Pilgrims converge in Arafat to perform main ritual of Hajj today
Pakistan extends olive branch to Afghanistan, India

Pakistan extends olive branch to Afghanistan, India
Load More load more

Spotlight

Djokovic beats Federer to win in Cincinnati crown

Djokovic beats Federer to win in Cincinnati crown
Attitude not good enough from beaten Manchester Unitetd, admits Pogba

Attitude not good enough from beaten Manchester Unitetd, admits Pogba
‘Sui Dhaaga’ makes Varun Dhawan a tailor to surprise his father

‘Sui Dhaaga’ makes Varun Dhawan a tailor to surprise his father
PTI forms govt in KP, Punjab, Center due to its vision: Zartaj Gull

PTI forms govt in KP, Punjab, Center due to its vision: Zartaj Gull

Photos & Videos

‘The Amityville Murders’ spooked fans after its trailer release

‘The Amityville Murders’ spooked fans after its trailer release
Parwaaz Hai Junoon premiere delayed due to ‘censor issues’

Parwaaz Hai Junoon premiere delayed due to ‘censor issues’
Fact check :It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Fact check :It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'