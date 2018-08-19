Sun August 19, 2018
August 19, 2018

UK Labour Party chief congratulates PM Imran Khan

UK Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn on Sunday felicitated PTI chairman Imran Khan for becoming the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

“Congratulations to @ImranKhanPTI, sworn in yesterday as Pakistan’s Prime Minister,” Corbyn said in a Twitter statement.

“We give our support to the people of Pakistan, and hope that the new government can deliver social justice and help build a country that works for all,” he said.

Yesterday, British Prime Minister Theresa May also spoke to Prime Minister Khan and discussed the bilateral relations.

“Pleased to talk to @ImranKhanPTI, Prime Minister of Pakistan. The UK and Pakistan share deep and important links. There is plenty for our two countries to work together on, not least increasing bilateral trade and mutual security issues,” May tweeted.

