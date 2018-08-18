Stokes bowls against India at Trent Bridge

Nottingham, United Kingdom: England´s Ben Stokes was soon into the action in the third Test against India at Trent Bridge on Saturday just days after being acquitted of an affray charge.

The all-rounder was found not guilty by a court Tuesday on charges that stemmed from a fight outside a nightclub last year.

Having missed England´s innings and 159-run win in the second Test at Lord´s last week because the match clashed with his trial, Stokes replaced left-arm swing bowler Sam Curran in the only change to the home side.

After England captain Joe Root won the toss and opted to field on Saturday, Stokes walked out with his team-mates.

The cheers the team received were no different from those that would normally greet an England team playing at home and it was a similar situation when 27-year-old Stokes came on to bowl as first change after nine overs, with India then 26 without loss.

Modest applause greeted his introduction into the attack, with the pace bowler´s second delivery, a short and wide ball outside off stump, cut for four by left-hander Shikhar Dhawan.

Eight runs came off Stokes´s first over and in his second, going to field the ball, he accidentally collided with non-striker Dhawan as the batsman KL Rahul attempted a single.

Both players saw the funny side, however, with a smiling Dhawan putting his arm round Stokes soon afterwards.