Sat August 18, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran Khan takes oath as Prime Minister of Pakistan

Imran Khan takes oath as Prime Minister of Pakistan
Imran names Buzdar as Punjab CM

Imran names Buzdar as Punjab CM
Oath of Prime Minister: Imran Khan stumbles over Urdu words

Oath of Prime Minister: Imran Khan stumbles over Urdu words
Members of Imran Khan's cabinet and their portfolios

Members of Imran Khan's cabinet and their portfolios

Punjab CM candidate paid blood money to drop murder charges

Punjab CM candidate paid blood money to drop murder charges
UK university sends its congratulatory message to PM Khan

UK university sends its congratulatory message to PM Khan
PM Imran Khan approves 20-member federal cabinet

PM Imran Khan approves 20-member federal cabinet
Newly elected PM Imran Khan announces strict accountability

Newly elected PM Imran Khan announces strict accountability
Of tears, smiles, ring, rosary and waves

Of tears, smiles, ring, rosary and waves
Overseas Pakistanis can vote now

Overseas Pakistanis can vote now

Sports

Web Desk
August 18, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Stokes bowls against India at Trent Bridge

Nottingham, United Kingdom: England´s Ben Stokes was soon into the action in the third Test against India at Trent Bridge on Saturday just days after being acquitted of an affray charge.

The all-rounder was found not guilty by a court Tuesday on charges that stemmed from a fight outside a nightclub last year.

Having missed England´s innings and 159-run win in the second Test at Lord´s last week because the match clashed with his trial, Stokes replaced left-arm swing bowler Sam Curran in the only change to the home side.

After England captain Joe Root won the toss and opted to field on Saturday, Stokes walked out with his team-mates.

The cheers the team received were no different from those that would normally greet an England team playing at home and it was a similar situation when 27-year-old Stokes came on to bowl as first change after nine overs, with India then 26 without loss.

Modest applause greeted his introduction into the attack, with the pace bowler´s second delivery, a short and wide ball outside off stump, cut for four by left-hander Shikhar Dhawan.

Eight runs came off Stokes´s first over and in his second, going to field the ball, he accidentally collided with non-striker Dhawan as the batsman KL Rahul attempted a single.

Both players saw the funny side, however, with a smiling Dhawan putting his arm round Stokes soon afterwards.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

England recall Stokes as they seek India series win

England recall Stokes as they seek India series win
Indian cricketer Sidhu reaches Pakistan

Indian cricketer Sidhu reaches Pakistan
Pakistan ban batsman Jamshed for 10 years for corruption

Pakistan ban batsman Jamshed for 10 years for corruption
Australia's Allan Border felicitates Imran Khan over polls victory

Australia's Allan Border felicitates Imran Khan over polls victory
Load More load more

Spotlight

Imran asked sons not to attend his oath taking ceremony: Jemima

Imran asked sons not to attend his oath taking ceremony: Jemima

Watch: Naeemul Haq barred from entering Bani Gala

Watch: Naeemul Haq barred from entering Bani Gala
US government seeks Facebook help to wiretap Messenger

US government seeks Facebook help to wiretap Messenger
England recall Stokes as they seek India series win

England recall Stokes as they seek India series win

Photos & Videos

Watch: Naeemul Haq barred from entering Bani Gala

Watch: Naeemul Haq barred from entering Bani Gala
Video: When PM Imran Khan reached into his pocket to find reading glasses

Video: When PM Imran Khan reached into his pocket to find reading glasses

Fact check :It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Fact check :It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'