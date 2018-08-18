Sat August 18, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 18, 2018

Members of Imran Khan's cabinet and their portfolios

The new cabinet is expected to take oath on Sunday after Imran Khan's address to the nation.

Citing sources, Geo News on Saturday reported that names of ministers and their portfolios have been decided.

According to the sources, Khan's cabinet will consist of 18 ministers and five advisers.

Some of the  expected ministers and their portfolios are  Asad Umar  ,  (Finance Minister),  Shah Mehmood Qureshi  ( Foreign Minister),  Shireen Mazari  (  Defence Minister),   Shafqat Mehmood     (Commerce Minister),  Sheryar Afridi (Safron), Fawad Chaudhry (Information Ministry),  Sheikh Rasheed (Railways Minister), Ali Amin Gandapur (Housing) Pervaiz Khatta (Interior Minister).

 Razzaq Daud and Shoaib Suddle are expected to be appointed  as advisers to the prime minister.  

