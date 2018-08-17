Fri August 17, 2018
Imran Khan elected 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan

Indian cricketer Sidhu reaches Pakistan

Reviewing foreign policy

Khan vs Bhutto

Bilawal steals Imran Khan's spotlight and hearts of Pakistanis with 'poised' maiden speech in NA

Karachi plunges into darkness due to major breakdown

Imran Khan: From cricket star to country’s prime minister

Chinese bombers likely training for US strikes: Pentagon

Imran Khan nominates Sardar Usman Buzdar for CM Punjab slot

Overseas Pakistanis can vote now

Eid-ul-Azha: Government refuses to revise Eid holidays

Air Chief flies a mission in concluding phase of exercise Saffron Bandit

World

AFP
August 17, 2018

Saudi Arabia pledge $100 mln to rebuild Syria´s northeast

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia on Friday pledged $100 million to reconstruct areas of northeastern Syria formerly held by the Daesh group, in a move sharply criticised by President Bashar al-Assad´s regime.

The kingdom said the 88-million-euro contribution would go towards a US-backed campaign to "stabilise" the one-time Daesh bastion and to help ensure the militants cannot re-emerge as a threat.

The government in Damascus slammed the contribution as "morally unacceptable", in a statement carried by the official SANA news agency.

A longtime foe of Riyadh, it accused Saudi Arabia´s royal family of supporting "terrorism and those who contributed to the killing of the people of Syria and the destruction of its infrastructure."

Daesh declared a "caliphate" after seizing swathes of Iraq and Syria in 2014, but has since been ousted from most of that territory including its former de facto Syrian capital Raqa and a pocket of Damascus.

Saudi Arabia, the United States´ most powerful Arab ally, is a member of the US-led Global Coalition to Defeat Daesh.

Riyadh´s contribution aims to support "stabilisation projects" and "will play a critical role in the coalition´s efforts to revitalise communities, such as Raqa, that have been devastated by Daesh terrorists," read a statement by the Saudi embassy in Washington.

It said the money would "save lives, help facilitate the return of displaced Syrians, and help ensure that Daesh cannot reemerge to threaten Syria, its neighbours, or plan attacks against the international community."

