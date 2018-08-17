Eid-ul-Azha: Four Eid holidays in Sindh

KARACHI: The Sindh Government has announced four-day holidays on account of Eid-ul-Azha in the province.



A notification has been issued in this regard. According to the notification, the province will witness Eid holidays from August 21 to 24.

It may be noted here that federal government had announced three days Eid holiday from August 21 to 23 and refused to revise the notification despite backlash from social media users and general public.

Twitter users took issue with the notification, urging the government to revise the plan.

They had suggested that the government should announce August 24 as holiday too on religious grounds as some Muslims chose to sacrifice their animals on the third-day of Eid.