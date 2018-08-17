Criminals arrested for buying boy's goat through fake currency

Peshawar police detained, on Friday, the offenders who bought a goat from a young boy in exchange for fake currency earlier this week.

As per reports, Peshawar Police arrested the group on Friday who had been deceitfully buying goats through fake currency, after footage of a weeping boy who had fallen prey to their devices was circulated widely online.

The viral video showed the boy sobbing after losing his goat to scammers who handed him phony notes in altercation for the animal.

The boy was later handed the lost amount of Rs50,000 along with Eid clothes and shoes, through an effort by students and vice chancellor of Peshawar’s Iqra National University who had collectively accumulated the money for him.

The act of kindness by the students and the vice chancellor had garnered ample appreciation their way by users online.