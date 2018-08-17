Arrest warrants for Asif Zardari issued in money laundering case

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: A banking court in Karachi on Friday issued arrest warrants for Pakistan Peoples' Party co-chairman Asif Zardari in a multi billion rupee money laundering scam.
During hearing, the Federal Investigation Agency sough arrest warrants of PPP leader and 15 other co-accused in the case.
