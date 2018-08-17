Fri August 17, 2018
Imran Khan set to become prime minister today

Imran Khan set to become prime minister today
Khan vs Bhutto

Khan vs Bhutto
Reviewing foreign policy

Reviewing foreign policy
The first 100 days

The first 100 days
Ilhan Omar: One of the first Muslim women to be elected to US Congress

Ilhan Omar: One of the first Muslim women to be elected to US Congress
Can Imran Khan bring back money stashed in foreign accounts?

Can Imran Khan bring back money stashed in foreign accounts?
Angry PML-N to bring its opposition leader in Senate

Angry PML-N to bring its opposition leader in Senate
Chinese bombers likely training for US strikes: Pentagon

Chinese bombers likely training for US strikes: Pentagon
Overseas Pakistanis can vote now

Overseas Pakistanis can vote now
FIA may detect more than 150 fake accounts

FIA may detect more than 150 fake accounts
Eid-ul-Azha: Government refuses to revise Eid holidays

Eid-ul-Azha: Government refuses to revise Eid holidays
Joint opposition divided even before PM’s election

Joint opposition divided even before PM's election

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 17, 2018

Arrest warrants for Asif Zardari issued in money laundering case

KARACHI: A banking court in Karachi on Friday issued arrest warrants for Pakistan Peoples' Party co-chairman Asif Zardari in a multi billion rupee money laundering scam.

During hearing, the Federal Investigation Agency  sough arrest warrants of PPP leader and 15 other co-accused in the case.

It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Overseas Pakistanis can vote now

Overseas Pakistanis can vote now
Atal Bihari Vajpayee's death: Pakistan delegation to attend last rites

Atal Bihari Vajpayee's death: Pakistan delegation to attend last rites
Transgender shot dead after severe torture in Peshawar

Transgender shot dead after severe torture in Peshawar
Cracking the mystery that is Jibran Nasir

Cracking the mystery that is Jibran Nasir
Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'
Karachi's rooftop cattle get a crane lift to the ground

Karachi's rooftop cattle get a crane lift to the ground
'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'
Trevor Noah draws comparisons between Imran Khan, Trump in comedy show

Trevor Noah draws comparisons between Imran Khan, Trump in comedy show
It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Sonali Bendre's son thanks everyone for support in heartfelt Instagram post

Sonali Bendre's son thanks everyone for support in heartfelt Instagram post