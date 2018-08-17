Fri August 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran Khan set to become prime minister today

Imran Khan set to become prime minister today
Khan vs Bhutto

Khan vs Bhutto
Reviewing foreign policy

Reviewing foreign policy
The first 100 days

The first 100 days
Pervaiz Elahi: A success story since 1985

Pervaiz Elahi: A success story since 1985
Can Imran Khan bring back money stashed in foreign accounts?

Can Imran Khan bring back money stashed in foreign accounts?
Angry PML-N to bring its opposition leader in Senate

Angry PML-N to bring its opposition leader in Senate
Chinese bombers likely training for US strikes: Pentagon

Chinese bombers likely training for US strikes: Pentagon
FIA may detect more than 150 fake accounts

FIA may detect more than 150 fake accounts
I had talked about NewsLeaks JIT: CJP

I had talked about NewsLeaks JIT: CJP
Eid-ul-Azha: Government refuses to revise Eid holidays

Eid-ul-Azha: Government refuses to revise Eid holidays
Joint opposition divided even before PM’s election

Joint opposition divided even before PM’s election

World

AFP
August 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Abbottabad raid commander to Trump: revoke my security clearance too

Washington: William McRaven, commander of the US Navy SEAL raid that killed Osama bin Laden, condemned President Donald Trump on Thursday for revoking the security clearance of former CIA chief John Brennan and asked that his be withdrawn as well.

The decorated retired Navy admiral, in an open letter published in The Washington Post, defended Brennan as "one of the finest public servants I have ever known" and accused Trump of using "McCarthy-era tactics."

"Few Americans have done more to protect this country than John," McRaven said. "He is a man of unparalleled integrity, whose honesty and character have never been in question, except by those who don´t know him."

"Therefore, I would consider it an honor if you would revoke my security clearance as well, so I can add my name to the list of men and women who have spoken up against your presidency," he said.

McRaven was the head of US Joint Special Operations Command from 2011 to 2014 and supervised the SEAL raid that killed bin Laden in Pakistan in 2011.

Al-Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden was killed in a US raid in Pakistan-File photo

"Like most Americans, I had hoped that when you became president, you would rise to the occasion and become the leader this great nation needs," McRaven said.

"A good leader tries to embody the best qualities of his or her organization," he said. "A good leader sets the example for others to follow.

"A good leader always puts the welfare of others before himself or herself."

"Your leadership, however, has shown little of these qualities," McRaven said. "Through your actions, you have embarrassed us in the eyes of our children, humiliated us on the world stage and, worst of all, divided us as a nation.

"If you think for a moment that your McCarthy-era tactics will suppress the voices of criticism, you are sadly mistaken," McRaven said. "The criticism will continue until you become the leader we prayed you would be."

Trump revoked the security clearance of Brennan on Wednesday and warned several other prominent critics that they too risk being blacklisted.

Following the president´s summit last month with Russia´s Vladimir Putin, Brennan -- who headed the CIA under Obama -- described Trump´s behavior as "nothing short of treasonous."

Trump for his part accused the ex-spy chief of tossing around "unfounded and outrageous allegations -- wild outbursts on the internet and television -- about this administration" and engaging in "increasingly frenzied commentary."

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

What's in Omarosa's secret recording of Lara Trump?

What's in Omarosa's secret recording of Lara Trump?
Qixi Festival: Google doodle celebrates 'Chinese Valentine's Day'

Qixi Festival: Google doodle celebrates 'Chinese Valentine's Day'
Pilgrims descend on Mecca for ‘smart hajj’

Pilgrims descend on Mecca for ‘smart hajj’
Daily horoscope for Friday, August 17, 2018

Daily horoscope for Friday, August 17, 2018
Load More load more

Spotlight

Cracking the mystery that is Jibran Nasir

Cracking the mystery that is Jibran Nasir
Fans pen letters for NFAK on 21st anniversary

Fans pen letters for NFAK on 21st anniversary
Karachi's rooftop cattle get a crane lift to the ground

Karachi's rooftop cattle get a crane lift to the ground
'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

Photos & Videos

'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

Trevor Noah draws comparisons between Imran Khan, Trump in comedy show

Trevor Noah draws comparisons between Imran Khan, Trump in comedy show
Miseries of Pakistani women are a lot exaggerated on TV: Kubra Khan

Miseries of Pakistani women are a lot exaggerated on TV: Kubra Khan
Sonali Bendre's son thanks everyone for support in heartfelt Instagram post

Sonali Bendre's son thanks everyone for support in heartfelt Instagram post