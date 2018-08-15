Wed August 15, 2018
Asad Qaiser elected National Assembly Speaker, Qasim Suri Deputy Speaker

Justin Trudeau underscores importance of Pakistan-Canada relations

In parliament

Private service

Three-day holiday announced for Eid ul Azha in Pakistan

PTI MPA thrashes citizen in Karachi

Money laundering scandal: Anwar Majeed, close aide of Asif Zardari, arrested

Vote re-count in NA-131 to expose Imran Khan’s rigging: Saad

KP Assemebly: PTI's Mushtaq Ghani Speaker, Mehmood Jan deputy

Dams fund receives lukewarm response from expat Pakistanis

Fawad Chaudhry warns PML-N against accountability court protests

Governor Punjab Rafique Rajwana resigns

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 15, 2018

Chinese General visits Sindh Rangers headquarters

KARACHI: Commander Chinese Peoples Armed Police Force China, General Wang Ning called on Director General Pakistan Rangers Sindh at the paramilitary’s headquarters in Karachi.

During meeting matters related to counter terrorism, Urban terrorism and policing were discussed, according to Inter Services Public Relations.

Guests were also briefed about Karachi Operation.

General Wang appreciated the efforts of Law Enforcement Agencies especially Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) and people for resorting peace and tranquility in the metropolitan city.

He said Karachi operation is a success model for forces of other countries.

Gen WANG also visited Quaid-e-Azam Mausoleum and laid wreath.

