Chinese General visits Sindh Rangers headquarters

KARACHI: Commander Chinese Peoples Armed Police Force China, General Wang Ning called on Director General Pakistan Rangers Sindh at the paramilitary’s headquarters in Karachi.



During meeting matters related to counter terrorism, Urban terrorism and policing were discussed, according to Inter Services Public Relations.

Guests were also briefed about Karachi Operation.

General Wang appreciated the efforts of Law Enforcement Agencies especially Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) and people for resorting peace and tranquility in the metropolitan city.

He said Karachi operation is a success model for forces of other countries.

Gen WANG also visited Quaid-e-Azam Mausoleum and laid wreath.