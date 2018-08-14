Mon August 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
New MNAs take oath; Bilawal, Zar Taj Gul, Shah Zain Bugti, Fawad among new faces

New MNAs take oath; Bilawal, Zar Taj Gul, Shah Zain Bugti, Fawad among new faces
Trump says ´Space Force´ to dominate foes, cites China

Trump says ´Space Force´ to dominate foes, cites China
Sidhu gets visa to attend Imran’s oath taking ceremony

Sidhu gets visa to attend Imran’s oath taking ceremony
The Karachi of the past

The Karachi of the past
‘Felt like Nelson Mandela’: Tanzeela Qambrani on taking oath as Pakistan’s first Sheedi woman MPA

‘Felt like Nelson Mandela’: Tanzeela Qambrani on taking oath as Pakistan’s first Sheedi woman MPA
Read, what is the aim of Bilawal’s struggle?

Read, what is the aim of Bilawal’s struggle?
Imran Khan shares historic picture of his ancestors on Pakistan's 71st Independence Day

Imran Khan shares historic picture of his ancestors on Pakistan's 71st Independence Day
Pakistan backs Turkey in row with Trump over pastor’s arrest

Pakistan backs Turkey in row with Trump over pastor’s arrest
Imran Khan gifted special Jinnah Cap by Multan's hat-maker

Imran Khan gifted special Jinnah Cap by Multan's hat-maker
Governor-designate Imran Ismail is acting like an emperor: PPP

Governor-designate Imran Ismail is acting like an emperor: PPP
Demolish Bilawal House walls or face legal action: Imran Ismail tells PPP

Demolish Bilawal House walls or face legal action: Imran Ismail tells PPP
The inside story of Imran's meeting with Atif Khan, KP CM-designate

The inside story of Imran's meeting with Atif Khan, KP CM-designate

World

AFP
August 14, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Trump says ´Space Force´ to dominate foes, cites China

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump signed an almost $750 billion defense spending bill Monday, while vowing a new "Space Force" would give America dominance over rivals in China and elsewhere.

"Our competitors have begun weaponizing space," Trump warned troops at Fort Drum in New York state, as he signed a National Defense Authorization Act passed by Congress earlier this month.

"It´s not enough to have American presence in space. We must have American dominance in space," Trump said, as he warned of the threat from China and elsewhere.

"Look at what they´re doing, they have given me run-downs," he said in reference to security briefings. "I´ve seen things that you don´t want to see what they´re doing and how advanced they are."

"They want to jam transmissions which threaten our battlefield operations and so many other things"

"We´ll be catching them very shortly," he said. "We will be so far ahead of them in a very short time, your head will spin."

He specifically mentioned a "new" Chinese military division that oversees space operations.

The spending bill contains a number of important provisions, including a prohibition on delivering F-35 Joint Strike Fighter aircraft to Turkey, a NATO ally unless they ditch Russian technology.

Trump has sparred with the country´s leaders over the detention of a Christian pastor.

It also extends a restriction on US-Russian military cooperation, something the White House vociferously opposed.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Hundreds hurt as Spain festival promenade collapses

Hundreds hurt as Spain festival promenade collapses
Tablighi Jamaat in Britain splits sharply in two factions

Tablighi Jamaat in Britain splits sharply in two factions
Student activist escapes assassination attempt in India

Student activist escapes assassination attempt in India
Japanese medical school rigging entrance exam results to keep female candidates out

Japanese medical school rigging entrance exam results to keep female candidates out
Load More load more

Spotlight

Japanese medical school rigging entrance exam results to keep female candidates out

Japanese medical school rigging entrance exam results to keep female candidates out
Hania Amir bursts out on Twitter about sexual harassment

Hania Amir bursts out on Twitter about sexual harassment
‘Felt like Nelson Mandela’: Tanzeela Qambrani on taking oath as Pakistan’s first Sheedi woman MPA

‘Felt like Nelson Mandela’: Tanzeela Qambrani on taking oath as Pakistan’s first Sheedi woman MPA
“Sui-Dhaaga”: Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan shares screen for the first time

“Sui-Dhaaga”: Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan shares screen for the first time

Photos & Videos

PAF rejuvenates spirits with new song ahead of Independence Day

PAF rejuvenates spirits with new song ahead of Independence Day
Polish traveler tenders apology after PIA video receives backlash

Polish traveler tenders apology after PIA video receives backlash
'Wreck-It Ralph 2' trailer breaks the internet

'Wreck-It Ralph 2' trailer breaks the internet
Mehwish Hayat thinks Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film is inspired by 'Actor In Law'

Mehwish Hayat thinks Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film is inspired by 'Actor In Law'