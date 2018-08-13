Hania Amir bursts out on Twitter about sexual harassment

It’s been a while that actors are coming on fronts and speaking about the prevailing issue of sexual Harassment in our entertainment industry.

Joining the club is Hania Amir, the Parwaaz Hai Junoon star who was vocal in her tweets that how Public figures are assumed as public properties instead for which they are harassed, embarrassed and suffer psychological trauma due to the discomfort created by the claimed fans.

"Being a public figure does not mean that we are public property and meant to be harassed by men disguised as fans. How can one call themselves "a fan"; if they reciprocate our love with rewarding us embarrassment, discomfort and psychological trauma," she tweeted.

“We step out of our comfort zone to be with you (the fans), spend time with you and live some moments amongst you; but acts like these force us to reconsider and doubt our decision to meet fans in public places."

Moreover, the actress stated the fact that a mere crime like harassment can never be justified with anything like fanning over a star. She feels sad to see that in spite of the country progressing, better education; women are still used as an object of desire for some. It is because of such individuals that women are scared to step out of their homes, not work and live their lives in fear. Respect all women as you'd expect the women of your own households to be respected.

Putting straight to point she concluded that how every women being a target of harassment should gather enough audacity to speak up against it, no matter what it costs!



