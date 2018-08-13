Mon August 13, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
August 13, 2018

“Sui-Dhaaga”: Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan shares screen for the first time

From the first glimpse of the movie in the official trailer released today, it seems that "Sui-Dhaaga” has lower middles- class story which is more of a rags-to-riches type plot.

The Yash Raj Films’ production features Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma as common folks where Anushka plays Mamta in the film, is a picture of domesticity -- she wears a purple and white sari however she adopts a real attire of working Indian women with her customized sock that can be a worn with a slipper. Varun, who plays Mauji in the film, also carries the ‘aam aadmi’ look with comfort as he wears Maroon pants with typical polka dot shirt.

Under Yash Raj Films sir, the director of the film is Maneesh Sharma who was also associated with projects like Dum Laga Ke Haisha h.

Lead actors Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma play a married couple who struggle manage to earn bread for the family by supporting each other emotionally and financially both. The story develops as the two start out a small tailoring business where hindrances like societal pressures blocks their way but they kept working foir the cause.

The film will begin shooting in January 2018 and will hit theatres by the last week of September.

