Girls shining victory in SSC part II exam

KARACHI: Girl students of Matric Science group record shinning victory over boys in annual examination-2018; by winning two top positions and big lead in A-one, A and B grades.

Out of total 53850 passing girl students, 7.6 percent won A-one grade against 2.71 % of 44984 boys declared passed.

10.57 percent passing girls got A grade against 6.24% of boys.

9.75 % successful girls achieved B grade whereas 8.42 boys could get it.

Of total 63 percent passed students, the girls'' share is 34 percent.

Total 157545 candidates appeared and 98834 were declared passed.

Education experts, on this occasion, expressed their satisfaction over the increasing success rate of female in education at different levels and disciplines.

However, they emphasized, the boys should not be left behind.

They should be given proper attention and support by their teachers and parents, and make them more serious and organized in pursuing their career.

" Equal talent grooming in girls and boys is must," they asserted adding that otherwise this trend would create imbalance in the society and the country would face problems in meeting its manpower requirement.

Chairman, Board of Secondary Education Karachi, Professor Dr.

Saeeduddin on Sunday announced the result of annual examination 2018 of science group at a graceful ceremony, where three top position holders were awarded with appreciation certificates and shields.

Marya Asif got first position, Amna Iqbal second and M. Junaid Ahmed secured 3rd position.

The ceremony was attended their parents besides the chairmen of all examination boards of Sindh province, representatives of some prominent educational organizations in public and private sectors and print and electronic media.

At this ceremony, the top position holders from special students (Deaf and Dumb) and from General Group, results of which was announced recently, were also given the certificates and shields.

BSEK Chairman announced that the prize money announced by Sindh Government for the position holders would be given as soon as the board receives.