Sun August 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House

Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House
The future is near

The future is near
Reinventing Pakistan – again

Reinventing Pakistan – again
Fix the export mix

Fix the export mix
Pakistan as a nation is a collective failure: Reham Khan

Pakistan as a nation is a collective failure: Reham Khan
Pakistan releases 26 Indian fishermen

Pakistan releases 26 Indian fishermen
Saudi King Salman congratulates Imran Khan

Saudi King Salman congratulates Imran Khan
Blast near DPO office kills one in Chaman

Blast near DPO office kills one in Chaman
More than 90pc Form-45 not signed by polling agents

More than 90pc Form-45 not signed by polling agents
TLP to protest in Karachi today against election rigging

TLP to protest in Karachi today against election rigging
Governor House cannot be bulldozed: Imran Ismail

Governor House cannot be bulldozed: Imran Ismail
Pakistan prepares 11 outcomes to comply with FATF recommendations

Pakistan prepares 11 outcomes to comply with FATF recommendations

Pakistan

APP
August 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Girls shining victory in SSC part II exam

KARACHI: Girl students of Matric Science group record shinning victory over boys in annual examination-2018; by winning two top positions and big lead in A-one, A and B grades.

Out of total 53850 passing girl students, 7.6 percent won A-one grade against 2.71 % of 44984 boys declared passed.

10.57 percent passing girls got A grade against 6.24% of boys.

9.75 % successful girls achieved B grade whereas 8.42 boys could get it.

Of total 63 percent passed students, the girls'' share is 34 percent.

Total 157545 candidates appeared and 98834 were declared passed.

Education experts, on this occasion, expressed their satisfaction over the increasing success rate of female in education at different levels and disciplines.

However, they emphasized, the boys should not be left behind.

They should be given proper attention and support by their teachers and parents, and make them more serious and organized in pursuing their career.

" Equal talent grooming in girls and boys is must," they asserted adding that otherwise this trend would create imbalance in the society and the country would face problems in meeting its manpower requirement.

Chairman, Board of Secondary Education Karachi, Professor Dr.

Saeeduddin on Sunday announced the result of annual examination 2018 of science group at a graceful ceremony, where three top position holders were awarded with appreciation certificates and shields.

Marya Asif got first position, Amna Iqbal second and M. Junaid Ahmed secured 3rd position.

The ceremony was attended their parents besides the chairmen of all examination boards of Sindh province, representatives of some prominent educational organizations in public and private sectors and print and electronic media.

At this ceremony, the top position holders from special students (Deaf and Dumb) and from General Group, results of which was announced recently, were also given the certificates and shields.

BSEK Chairman announced that the prize money announced by Sindh Government for the position holders would be given as soon as the board receives.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Blast near DPO office kills one in Chaman

Blast near DPO office kills one in Chaman
Royat-e-Hilal Committee meeting being held for ZilHaj moon sighting

Royat-e-Hilal Committee meeting being held for ZilHaj moon sighting

Governor House cannot be bulldozed: Imran Ismail

Governor House cannot be bulldozed: Imran Ismail
BNP chief congratulates minority MPA Titus Johnson

BNP chief congratulates minority MPA Titus Johnson
Load More load more

Spotlight

'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?

'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?
The name´s Idris: actor Elba fuels Bond speculation

The name´s Idris: actor Elba fuels Bond speculation
Anderson double keeps England in charge of second Test against India

Anderson double keeps England in charge of second Test against India
Emotional Sonali Bendre wishes son on 13th birthday in heart-warming post

Emotional Sonali Bendre wishes son on 13th birthday in heart-warming post

Photos & Videos

Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'

Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'
'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?

'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?
Video: here is what happened before stolen Seattle plane crashed

Video: here is what happened before stolen Seattle plane crashed

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan