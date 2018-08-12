Sun August 12, 2018
Sports

AFP
August 12, 2018

England´s Woakes joins elite Lord´s club

London-Chris Woakes became just the 10th player in history to have scored a hundred and taken five or more wickets in a Test innings at Lord´s when he reached three figures in the ongoing second Test against India.

Woakes was 137 not out when England captain Joe Root declared his side´s first innings on 396 for seven, a lead of 289 runs, on Sunday´s fourth day.

Woakes´s innings, his maiden Test century, meant he now has a place on both the batting and bowling honours boards at Lord´s.

The full list is as follows (player, country, score, opponent, year, bowling figures, opponent, year):

Gubby Allen (ENG)

122 v NZL 1932

5-35, 5-46 v IND 1936

Keith Miller (AUS)

109 v ENG 1953

5-80, 5-72 v ENG 1956

Vinoo Mankad (IND)

184 v ENG 1952

5-196 v ENG 1952

Garfield Sobers (WIS)

163 v ENG 1966, 183 for Rest of World v ENG 1970, 150 no v ENG 1973

6-21 for Rest of World v ENG 1970

Ray Illingworth (ENG)

113 v WIS 1969

6-29 v IND 1967

Ian Botham (ENG)

108 v PAK 1978

8-34 v PAK 1978, 6-101, 5-39 v NZL 1978, 5-35 v IND 1979, 5-46 v IND 1982, 8-103 v WIS 1984, 6-90 v SRI 1984, 5-109 v AUS 1985

Andrew Flintoff (ENG)

142 v RSA 2003; 5-92 v AUS 2009

Stuart Broad (ENG)

169 v PAK 2010; 7-72 v WIS 2012, 7-44 v NZL 2013

Ben Stokes (ENG)

101 v NZL 2015; 6-22 v WIS 2017

Chris Woakes (ENG)

137 no v IND 2018; 5-32, 6-70 v PAK 2016

Note: The 1970 series between England and the Rest of the World was eventually stripped of Test status but Sobers´s batting and bowling feats in the Lord´s match remain on the honours boards.  - AFP

