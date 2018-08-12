Sun August 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House

Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House
The future is near

The future is near
Reinventing Pakistan – again

Reinventing Pakistan – again
Fix the export mix

Fix the export mix
Did Shehbaz hold secret meeting in Islamabad?

Did Shehbaz hold secret meeting in Islamabad?
Terming anyone traitor, infidel is condemnable: CJP

Terming anyone traitor, infidel is condemnable: CJP
Saudi King Salman congratulates Imran Khan

Saudi King Salman congratulates Imran Khan
MNAs to take oath tomorrow

MNAs to take oath tomorrow
More than 90pc Form-45 not signed by polling agents

More than 90pc Form-45 not signed by polling agents
TLP to protest in Karachi today against election rigging

TLP to protest in Karachi today against election rigging
Caged Lion of Punjab: the fall of Pakistan´s ex-PM Sharif

Caged Lion of Punjab: the fall of Pakistan´s ex-PM Sharif
Pakistan prepares 11 outcomes to comply with FATF recommendations

Pakistan prepares 11 outcomes to comply with FATF recommendations

World

ONLINE
August 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Explainer: Difference between heartburn and acid reflux

Understanding the differences between heartburn acid reflux and gastroesophageal reflux disease involves understanding the links between them.

According to the American College of Gastroenterology heartburn is a common digestive complaint in the United States affecting more than 60 million Americans each month.

Heartburn is not a condition on its own and it has nothing to do with the heart. Instead it is a symptom of acid reflux.

If symptoms of acid reflux occur frequently it can indicate that a person has gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD).

Distinguishing between heartburn acid reflux and GERD may be hard because they may all feel the same in the moment. However, understanding the differences can help a person find the right treatment.

Acid reflux is sometimes called gastroesophageal reflux or GER. It occurs when stomach acid travels up the food pipe to the mouth.

This can happen when the muscle at the bottom of the food pipe which acts as a gateway to the stomach becomes weak or loose.

Heartburn is a burning sensation in the chest or abdomen and it has nothing to do with the heart. People often feel heartburn behind the breastbone and after eating. It can get worse when sitting or lying down.

Heartburn is the most common symptom of acid reflux though it does not appear in every case.

Acid reflux also causes the following symptoms bad breath nausea or vomiting difficulty or pain when swallowing and breathing problems.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Syria weapons depot blast kills 12 civilians: monitor

Syria weapons depot blast kills 12 civilians: monitor
Taliban delegation visits Uzbekistan to talk peace, security

Taliban delegation visits Uzbekistan to talk peace, security
Russia steps in as Trump cuts Pakistan military training prog

Russia steps in as Trump cuts Pakistan military training prog
NASA blasts off historic Parker Solar Probe to ‘touch Sun’

NASA blasts off historic Parker Solar Probe to ‘touch Sun’
Load More load more

Spotlight

'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?

'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?
The name´s Idris: actor Elba fuels Bond speculation

The name´s Idris: actor Elba fuels Bond speculation
Dora isn’t an 8-year-old kid in upcoming film

Dora isn’t an 8-year-old kid in upcoming film
Emotional Sonali Bendre wishes son on 13th birthday in heart-warming post

Emotional Sonali Bendre wishes son on 13th birthday in heart-warming post

Photos & Videos

Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'

Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'
'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?

'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?
Video: here is what happened before stolen Seattle plane crashed

Video: here is what happened before stolen Seattle plane crashed

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan