Live: Eid-ul-Azha 2018, Zil-Hajj moon sighting

KARACHI: The meeting of Pakistan moon sighting body has been summoned to be held today at the Weather Complex Karachi.



Astronauts have predicted that the crescent is likely to appear on Sunday.

Chairman Royat-e-Hilal Committee Mufti Muneeb Ur Rehman will lead the meeting of Central Royat e Hilal Committee. Whereas, the meetings of Zonal Royat-e-hilal Committee will be held at Provincial Headquarters.

The month of Zilhaj will be of 29 days, according to the astronauts.

Eid-ul-Azha is likely to be occur on August 22 in Pakistan.

Moon sighted in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia's Supreme Court announced that Sunday August 12 marks the start of Zil-Hajj, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Zil-Hajj is the twelfth and final month in the Islamic calendar. It is the month in which the Hajj pilgrimage takes place.

The Supreme Court called on all Muslims in the Kingdom to sight the crescent moon asking anyone who sees it with their naked eye or through binoculars to inform the nearest court, record his or her testimony, or contact the nearest center for assistance to reach the nearest court.