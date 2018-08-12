Sun August 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House

Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House
Imran Ismail to become new Sindh governor

Imran Ismail to become new Sindh governor
Iran slams US for 'bullying' Turkey

Iran slams US for 'bullying' Turkey
The power of the pen

The power of the pen
Terror hits Balochistan, Gilgit again

Terror hits Balochistan, Gilgit again
Terming anyone traitor, infidel is condemnable: CJP

Terming anyone traitor, infidel is condemnable: CJP
Saudi King Salman congratulates Imran Khan

Saudi King Salman congratulates Imran Khan
MNAs to take oath tomorrow

MNAs to take oath tomorrow
More than 90pc Form-45 not signed by polling agents

More than 90pc Form-45 not signed by polling agents
Zil-Hajj moon sighted in Saudi Arabia

Zil-Hajj moon sighted in Saudi Arabia
PTI gets 33 reserved seats, consolidates its lead in NA

PTI gets 33 reserved seats, consolidates its lead in NA
Nothing to do with NRO, law ministry tells SC

Nothing to do with NRO, law ministry tells SC

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Live: Eid-ul-Azha 2018, Zil-Hajj moon sighting

KARACHI: The meeting of Pakistan moon sighting body  has been summoned to be held today at the Weather Complex Karachi.

Astronauts have predicted that the crescent is likely to appear on Sunday.

Chairman Royat-e-Hilal Committee Mufti Muneeb Ur Rehman will lead the meeting of Central Royat e Hilal Committee. Whereas, the meetings of Zonal Royat-e-hilal Committee will be held at Provincial Headquarters.

The month of Zilhaj will be of 29 days, according to the astronauts.

Eid-ul-Azha is likely to be occur on August 22 in Pakistan.

Moon sighted in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia's Supreme Court announced that Sunday August 12 marks the start of Zil-Hajj, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Zil-Hajj is the twelfth and final month in the Islamic calendar. It is the month in which the Hajj pilgrimage takes place.

The Supreme Court called on all Muslims in the Kingdom to sight the crescent moon asking anyone who sees it with their naked eye or through binoculars to inform the nearest court, record his or her testimony, or contact the nearest center for assistance to reach the nearest court.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Saudi King Salman congratulates Imran Khan

Saudi King Salman congratulates Imran Khan
Drizzle in parts of Karachi

Drizzle in parts of Karachi

Six injured in multiple incidents of firing in Karachi

Six injured in multiple incidents of firing in Karachi

Karachi plunges into darkness due to fault in transmission lines

Karachi plunges into darkness due to fault in transmission lines
Load More load more

Spotlight

Fakhar-e-Alam felicitates Imran Ismail for his nomination as Sindh Governor

Fakhar-e-Alam felicitates Imran Ismail for his nomination as Sindh Governor
Junaid Khan becomes father of baby boy

Junaid Khan becomes father of baby boy
Dora isn’t an 8-year-old kid in upcoming film

Dora isn’t an 8-year-old kid in upcoming film
Emotional Sonali Bendre wishes son on 13th birthday in heart-warming post

Emotional Sonali Bendre wishes son on 13th birthday in heart-warming post

Photos & Videos

Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'

Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'
Emotional Sonali Bendre wishes son on 13th birthday in heart-warming post

Emotional Sonali Bendre wishes son on 13th birthday in heart-warming post
Video: here is what happened before stolen Seattle plane crashed

Video: here is what happened before stolen Seattle plane crashed

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan