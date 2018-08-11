Shehbaz, Bilawal, Khursheed to be invited to Imran Khan’s oath-taking: Fawad





ISLAMABAD: PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and former opposition leader Syed Khursheed Shah will be invited to Imran Khan’s oath-taking as Prime Minister of Pakistan, PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry said.

“The heads of all parliamentary parties will be invited to the oath-taking ceremony,” Chaudhry told media persons at Bani Gala on Saturday. “Parliament is the most important state institution in a democracy. Our Prime Minister will be answerable to the house,” he said.

“We will work with the opposition parties to strengthen the parliament and give serious consideration to their demands,” he said.

Imran Khan would retain his Mianwali seat, he said.

He said that the PTI administration would cut spendings of lavish Prime Minister House, governor houses and Chief Secretary houses.

Chaudhry said a meeting of Punjab Assembly members has been called on August 14 to finalize the name of chief minister.

“We have already shortlisted three names for the position of Deputy Speaker of National Assembly. A final announcement in this connection will be made by tomorrow morning,” he said.

The PTI spokesman claimed that Imran Khan would bag more than 180 votes in the election of Prime Minister.

To a question, he said that PTI had also held consultation on the name of Punjab Chief Minister. “Consultations are ongoing about the position of Chief Minister Punjab,” he said.

Responding to a question, he said that economy was the biggest challenge for the incoming government of Tehreek-e-Insaf.

“The first target is to put economy back on track and create employment opportunities,” Chaudhry said.

He also admitted that there were security issues regarding residence of Imran Khan. “We will share more details about Khan’s residence after getting security report,” he said.