Sat August 11, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Three Chinese among five wounded in Balochistan suicide attack

Three Chinese among five wounded in Balochistan suicide attack
Iran test-fired anti-ship missile during drills last week

Iran test-fired anti-ship missile during drills last week
Iran slams US for 'bullying' Turkey

Iran slams US for 'bullying' Turkey
The power of the pen

The power of the pen
Will bureaucracy follow Imran’s austerity drive to save taxpayers’ money?

Will bureaucracy follow Imran’s austerity drive to save taxpayers’ money?
Imran Khan says moving towards Naya Pakistan, reclaiming Jinnah's vision

Imran Khan says moving towards Naya Pakistan, reclaiming Jinnah's vision
Bushra Bibi's ex-husband Khawar Fareed Maneka remarries

Bushra Bibi's ex-husband Khawar Fareed Maneka remarries
Erdogan warns Turkey´s partnership with US 'in jeopardy'

Erdogan warns Turkey´s partnership with US 'in jeopardy'
PTI starts filling political posts

PTI starts filling political posts
Imran’s apology accepted by ECP

Imran’s apology accepted by ECP
In comes Imran: can a bowler bat?

In comes Imran: can a bowler bat?
PTI to officially announce Imran Khan as Prime Minister today

PTI to officially announce Imran Khan as Prime Minister today

World

REUTERS
August 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Key Iran council backs anti-money laundering move - state media

DUBAI: A top Iranian constitutional body has approved measures passed by parliament to bring the country more into line with global money-laundering norms, state media said on Saturday, as Tehran tries to attract investments despite the reimposition of U. S sanctions.

Iran has been trying to implement standards set by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), a global group of government anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-financing of terrorism regimes (CFT), in the hope it will be removed from a blacklist that makes some foreign investors reluctant to deal with it.

In June, FATF said Iran had until October to complete the reforms or face consequences that could further deter investors from the country, which has already been hit by the return of U.S. sanctions this week.

The Guardian Council, which vets legislation passed by parliament for compliance with Iranâ€™s constitution, gave its approval to the legal amendments on combating the funding of terrorism, the council´s spokesman, Abbas Ali Kadkhodaei, was quoted by the state news agency IRNA as saying.

Hardliners in parliament have opposed passing legislation aimed at moving towards compliance with FATF standards, arguing it could hamper Iranian financial support for allies such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah, which the United States has classified as a terrorist organisation.

Saturday´s approval came despite the clergy-dominated council´s earlier objections to another set of amendments linked to money laundering.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in June parliament should pass legislation to combat money laundering according to its own criteria.

Foreign businesses say legislation that includes FATF guidelines is essential if they are to increase investment.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Erdogan warns Turkey´s partnership with US 'in jeopardy'

Erdogan warns Turkey´s partnership with US 'in jeopardy'
Iran slams US for 'bullying' Turkey

Iran slams US for 'bullying' Turkey
Video: here is what happened before stolen Seattle plane crashed

Video: here is what happened before stolen Seattle plane crashed

Aircraft taken from Seattle airport by 'mechanic' crashes

Aircraft taken from Seattle airport by 'mechanic' crashes
Load More load more

Spotlight

Vidya Balan is expected to play Indira Gandhi in upcoming web series

Vidya Balan is expected to play Indira Gandhi in upcoming web series
Junoon set for a comeback, courtesy biscuit brand

Junoon set for a comeback, courtesy biscuit brand
Pogba leads Manchester United to winning Premier League start

Pogba leads Manchester United to winning Premier League start
Emotional Sonali Bendre wishes son on 13th birthday in heart-warming post

Emotional Sonali Bendre wishes son on 13th birthday in heart-warming post

Photos & Videos

Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'

Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'
Emotional Sonali Bendre wishes son on 13th birthday in heart-warming post

Emotional Sonali Bendre wishes son on 13th birthday in heart-warming post
Video: here is what happened before stolen Seattle plane crashed

Video: here is what happened before stolen Seattle plane crashed

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan