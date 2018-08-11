Sat August 11, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Three Chinese among five wounded in Balochistan suicide attack

Three Chinese among five wounded in Balochistan suicide attack
Iran test-fired anti-ship missile during drills last week

Iran test-fired anti-ship missile during drills last week
Iran slams US for 'bullying' Turkey

Iran slams US for 'bullying' Turkey
The power of the pen

The power of the pen
Will bureaucracy follow Imran’s austerity drive to save taxpayers’ money?

Will bureaucracy follow Imran’s austerity drive to save taxpayers’ money?
Imran Khan says moving towards Naya Pakistan, reclaiming Jinnah's vision

Imran Khan says moving towards Naya Pakistan, reclaiming Jinnah's vision
Bushra Bibi's ex-husband Khawar Fareed Maneka remarries

Bushra Bibi's ex-husband Khawar Fareed Maneka remarries
PTI starts filling political posts

PTI starts filling political posts
Imran’s apology accepted by ECP

Imran’s apology accepted by ECP
In comes Imran: can a bowler bat?

In comes Imran: can a bowler bat?
PM to get elected on August 17

PM to get elected on August 17
PTI 'Chaiwala' MNA-elect turns out to be millionaire

PTI 'Chaiwala' MNA-elect turns out to be millionaire

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Gavaskar to miss, Sidhu to attend Imran Khan’s inauguration

Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar has declined to attend Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan's oath-taking ceremony on August 18 as the prime minister, local media reported.

Gavaskar told India Today that he spoke to Imran Khan and wished him luck before the latter takes over as the prime minister of Pakistan.

The former Indian captain said that he would be unable to attend the ceremony due to to a test match in England on August 18, where he is due to be present.

"As a cricketer, Imran Khan has visited India a number of times. He has interacted with Indians. He understands India, so I have a lot of expectations from him as far as India's relations with Pakistan are concerned," Gavaskar told India Today.

Imran Khan has invited other Indian cricketers including Kapil Dev and Navjot Singh Sidhu. Sidhu also accepted Khan's invite.

Meanwhile, former cricketer and Punjab local bodies minister Navjot Sidhu formally got an invite for the swearing-in ceremony of PTI Chairman Imran Khan as Prime Minister.

Sidhu, who has more than three decade's association with Imran as a cricketer and commentator, said he got the invite in a personal capacity.

"Khan Saab even called me up inviting for the event on Friday. We chatted for a few minutes. I congratulated and conveyed my best wishes to him,” Sidhu told Times of India. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

ECP asks winning candidates to vacate additional seats

ECP asks winning candidates to vacate additional seats
PM to get elected on August 17

PM to get elected on August 17
Con women disguised as hitchhikers detained in Lahore

Con women disguised as hitchhikers detained in Lahore

PTI 'Chaiwala' MNA-elect turns out to be millionaire

PTI 'Chaiwala' MNA-elect turns out to be millionaire

Load More load more

Spotlight

Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'

Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'
Junoon set for a comeback, courtesy biscuit brand

Junoon set for a comeback, courtesy biscuit brand
Pogba leads Manchester United to winning Premier League start

Pogba leads Manchester United to winning Premier League start
Emotional Sonali Bendre wishes son on 13th birthday in heart-warming post

Emotional Sonali Bendre wishes son on 13th birthday in heart-warming post

Photos & Videos

Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'

Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'
Emotional Sonali Bendre wishes son on 13th birthday in heart-warming post

Emotional Sonali Bendre wishes son on 13th birthday in heart-warming post
Video: here is what happened before stolen Seattle plane crashed

Video: here is what happened before stolen Seattle plane crashed

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan