Gujranwala teacher beats up principal over non-payment of salary

GUJRANWALA: A teacher in Gujranwala allegedly assaulted principal with a chair over non-payment of salary.

Three other teachers, one of which was a woman, were injured on their attempt to break up the fight.

The disgruntled teacher, identified as Aqeel, had earlier filed a case against the principal in the labour court.

Taking notice of the incident, Civil Lines police informed that the principal Aijaz Yousuf has requested a case to be filed against Aqeel, which will be registered after receiving Yousaf’s medical report.

Meanwhile, raids are being carried to arrest Aqeel who went fugitive after the incident, police added.