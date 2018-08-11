ECP asks winning candidates to vacate additional seats

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has asked all candidates who have won more than one seat to tender their resignation before taking a seat in the National Assembly or Provincial Assemblies.



According to a press release issued on Saturday, as per Article 223(3) of the Constitution, all returned candidates who have been elected from more than one seat of National Assembly or Provincial Assemblies, are required to resign from all seats except one which they are going to retain.