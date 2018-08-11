Sat August 11, 2018
Three Chinese among five wounded in Balochistan suicide attack

Iran test-fired anti-ship missile during drills last week

Iran slams US for 'bullying' Turkey

The power of the pen

Will bureaucracy follow Imran’s austerity drive to save taxpayers’ money?

Imran Khan says moving towards Naya Pakistan, reclaiming Jinnah's vision

Bushra Bibi's ex-husband Khawar Fareed Maneka remarries

PTI starts filling political posts

Imran’s apology accepted by ECP

In comes Imran: can a bowler bat?

PM to get elected on August 17

PTI 'Chaiwala' MNA-elect turns out to be millionaire

Pakistan

APP
August 11, 2018

ECP asks winning candidates to vacate additional seats

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has asked all candidates who have won more than one seat to tender their resignation before taking a seat in the National Assembly or Provincial Assemblies.

According to a press release issued on Saturday, as per Article 223(3) of the Constitution, all returned candidates who have been elected from more than one seat of National Assembly or Provincial Assemblies, are required to resign from all seats except one which they are going to retain.

