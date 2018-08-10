Fri August 10, 2018
Eid-ul- Azha 2018: Muslims asked to sight Zil-Haj moon

Eid-ul- Azha 2018: Muslims asked to sight Zil-Haj moon

World

Web Desk
August 10, 2018



Australia: Muslims to conduct Zil-Hajj moon sighting Sunday for Eid ul Adha 2018

The Moonsighting Australia, a body of Imams, will conduct crescent  sighting for the month of Dhul Hijjah, on Sunday.

"All information regarding moonsighting for Dhul-Hajjah 1439 will be provided on Sunday, 12th August 2018 after Maghrib by Dr Shabbir Ahmed (Coordinator Moonsighting Australia)," said the body on its website.

Saudi Arabia

The Supreme Court in Saudi Arabia has asked Muslims to sight the crescent of the month of Zil- Haj on Saturday evening,according to local media.

The Supreme Court called on whoever sights the crescent by the naked eyes or through binoculars to report to the nearest court and register his testimony.

Eid ul Adha commemorates Prophet Ibraheem's willingness to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to Allah, before Allah replaced the son with a ram to be sacrificed instead.

Muslims celebrate Eid ul-Azha on the 10th of Zil Haj, the last month of Islamic calendar.

Moon sighting in Pakistan

Eid ul Adha is expected to fall on August 22 in Pakistan, said Meteorological department on Friday.

The Met Office said there were strong chances of Zil-Haj moon being sighted on August 12.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is also likely to sit for moon sighting within a couple of days.

The committee will meet Mufti Munibur Rehman in the chair.

Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committees are tasked with collecting evidence of moon sighting from across the country.

