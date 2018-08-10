Eid-ul- Azha 2018: Muslims asked to sight Zil-Haj moon

RIYADH: The Supreme Court in Saudi Arabia has asked Muslims to sight the crescent of the month of Zil- Haj on Saturday evening,according to local media.

The Supreme Court called on whoever sights the crescent by the naked eyes or through binoculars to report to the nearest court and register his testimony.

Eid ul Azha commemorates Prophet Ibraheem's willingness to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to Allah, before Allah replaced the son with a ram to be sacrificed instead.

Muslims celebrate Eid ul-Azha on the 10th of Zil Haj, the last month of Islamic calendar.

Moon sighting in Pakistan

Meanwhile, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is also likely to sit for moon sighting within a couple of days.

The committee will meet Mufti Munibur Rehman in the chair.

Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committees are tasked with collecting evidence of moon sighting from across the country.

The central body chaired by Mufti Munib makes its decision on the basis of evidence collected from across the country.