Fri August 10, 2018
World

Web Desk
August 10, 2018

Daily horoscope for Friday, August 10, 2018

What kind of day will you have today? To find out what the star say, read the forecast given for your birth sign.

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

This is a good day to make home improvements. Similarly, it’s a good day to have important family discussions in which you really want to get something done.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

Writers, teachers, salespeople and those who drive for a living will be unusually effective today. You’re very eager to get something (or at least your point) from A to B.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

Business and commerce are favored today. You feel rather bold and gutsy, and are ready to go after what you believe you deserve. Businesses related to food, families, women and gardens are particularly blessed.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

You feel strong emotional and physical health today. You have lots of energy! Look around you to see opportunities that are waiting for you to discover them.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Solitude in beautiful surroundings will please you today, which is why you will seek to be alone or work behind the scenes. However, research projects will be successful.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

All group activities, particularly with females, will be successful today. People are waiting to be emotionally enthused about something.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Discussions with authority figures will be vibrant and dynamic today. You might be surprised at how easily you speak out and give your opinion to bosses, teachers, VIPs and the police. (Oh my.)

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Do something different today. You have a lot of energy, and you’re seeking adventure. You also want to learn something new. Therefore, go someplace you’ve never been before.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You definitely will stand your ground today in discussions about taxes, debt, inheritances and shared property. If there are any disputes, you’re ready.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

No doubt, you will encounter strong people today who don’t hesitate to tell you what they think. Don’t be intimidated. You have a right to your opinions as well.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a marvelous day at work, because you are invigorated, energetic and ready to get things done. You have lots of mental and physical energy, which is why others will follow your lead.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar. 20)

A playful day! Enjoy flirtations, sports events and fun times with children.

New romance might begin for some of you. Tra la, tra la.

