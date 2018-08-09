PTI’s Zartaj Gul Wazir embraces support after DG Khan triumph

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DERA GHAZI KHAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Zartaj Gul Wazir expressed her awe over the massive support she has been receiving from the masses ever since her remarkable election victory in NA-191, Dera Ghazi Khan.
"I'm pleasantly overwhelmed by the surge of positivity and hope that have greeted my mainstream entry to electronic media after winning the #NA191 election! My psyche is embedded with politics of welfare governance as evolved by my mentor, @ImranKhanPTI. #PTI is committed to it," Wazir tweeted.
In an interview with Hamid Mir on Wednesday, the 34-year-old politician lauded the support from DG Khan people despite patriarchal opposing and derogatory language she had to endure pertaining to age, appearance, character, and her being a woman.
She defeated former federal minister Sardar Awais Khan Leghari and former governor Dost Muhammad Khosa.
"I am grateful for the support I have received from women in DG Khan women. I answered to Leghari's political rivalry against me on July 25, for my all-time interaction with the common people for a decade," she said.
Zartaj Gul triumphed by a lead of more than 25,000 votes against Leghari, who was elected from this constituency thrice in the past.
"I knew from the start that I was the underdog in a constituency sharply divided amongst clans," she said.
The young politician moved door to door convincing voters of better development planning and other basic utilities.
