Thu August 09, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 9, 2018

PTI’s Zartaj Gul Wazir embraces support after DG Khan triumph

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Zartaj Gul Wazir  expressed her awe over the massive support she has been receiving from the masses ever since her remarkable election victory in NA-191, Dera Ghazi Khan.

"I'm pleasantly overwhelmed by the surge of positivity and hope that have greeted my mainstream entry to electronic media after winning the #NA191 election! My psyche is embedded with politics of welfare governance as evolved by my mentor, @ImranKhanPTI. #PTI is committed to it," Wazir tweeted.

In an interview with  Hamid Mir on Wednesday, the 34-year-old politician lauded the support from DG Khan people despite  patriarchal opposing and derogatory language  she had to endure pertaining to age, appearance, character, and her being a woman.

She defeated former federal minister  Sardar Awais Khan Leghari and former governor Dost Muhammad Khosa. 

"I am grateful  for the support I have received from women in DG Khan  women. I answered to Leghari's political rivalry against me on  July 25, for my all-time interaction with the common people   for a decade," she said.

Zartaj Gul triumphed by a lead of more than  25,000 votes against Leghari, who  was elected from this constituency  thrice in the past.

"I knew from the start that I was the underdog in a constituency sharply divided amongst clans," she said.

The young politician moved door to door convincing voters of better development planning and other basic utilities. 

