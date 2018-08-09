PTI’s Zartaj Gul Wazir embraces support after DG Khan triumph

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Zartaj Gul Wazir expressed her awe over the massive support she has been receiving from the masses ever since her remarkable election victory in NA-191, Dera Ghazi Khan.

"I'm pleasantly overwhelmed by the surge of positivity and hope that have greeted my mainstream entry to electronic media after winning the #NA191 election! My psyche is embedded with politics of welfare governance as evolved by my mentor, @ImranKhanPTI. #PTI is committed to it," Wazir tweeted.



In an interview with Hamid Mir on Wednesday, the 34-year-old politician lauded the support from DG Khan people despite patriarchal opposing and derogatory language she had to endure pertaining to age, appearance, character, and her being a woman.

She defeated former federal minister Sardar Awais Khan Leghari and former governor Dost Muhammad Khosa.



"I am grateful for the support I have received from women in DG Khan women. I answered to Leghari's political rivalry against me on July 25, for my all-time interaction with the common people for a decade," she said.

Zartaj Gul triumphed by a lead of more than 25,000 votes against Leghari, who was elected from this constituency thrice in the past.



"I knew from the start that I was the underdog in a constituency sharply divided amongst clans," she said.



The young politician moved door to door convincing voters of better development planning and other basic utilities.

