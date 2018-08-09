Thu August 09, 2018
Who will be Imran Khan's choice for Punjab CM?

What Naya Pakistan means

The age of savagery

The Kashmir flashpoint

Great honour if chosen to run Punjab: Raja Yasir

Azad Kashmir PM, Achakzai barred from meeting Nawaz at Adiala Jail

Punjab House too luxurious to promote austerity

Imran Khan declared winner from Lahore NA-131

'Worry for India?': Russia to train Pakistani troops

Bakhtawar Bhutto slams 'ridiculous' arrest of PPP workers

'PTI numbers exceed 180 in National Assembly'

Pakistani Jewish man seeking to visit Israel on Pakistan passport

Entertainment

Web Desk
August 9, 2018

Atif Aslam faces backlash for singing Indian song at Independence Day Parade

Pakistan’s acclaimed signer Atif Aslam landed in hot waters after he decided to sing an Indian song at an Independence Day Parade held in New York City.

During the celebrations of the Independence Day held at the Big Apple earlier this week, the Pakistani heartthrob ended up letting some of his fans down by choosing to sing one of his hit Indian tracks titled ‘Tera Hone Laga Hoon’ from the 2009 released film ‘Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani’.

The ‘Doorie’ singer’s section left the social media ablaze who propositioned a boycott against the singer for his actions.

On the other hand, there were numerous social media users who jumped in to defend their pinup and clearing the air of misconceived facts.


Here's a closer look at The Nun

After defending Weinstein last year, Lindsay Lohan now in trouble for bashing #MeToo movement

Humaima Malik says 'harassed' at Lahore hotel

Summer '84 trailer: Horror-thriller or a crime scene?

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

Armeena Khan hits back at former London mayor Boris Johnson for mocking burqas

Mother and baby doing well, updates PIA on Twitter

After defending Weinstein last year, Lindsay Lohan now in trouble for bashing #MeToo movement

Lahore Qalandars' special song for Gilgit-Baltistan trials gains massive popularity

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

WATCH: Two-year-old starts walking despite rare disability, video goes viral

'Actor in Law' all set to release in Mumbai for private screening

