Saudi air defense intercepts Houthi missile targeting Jizan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s air defense forces intercepted a ballistic missile launched by Yemen’s armed Houthi militias towards the Kingdom’s southwestern Jizan region on Wednesday.



The city of Jizan and surrounding areas have been the target of numerous missile attacks by Yemen's Houthi movement.



According to Al Arabiya, there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

The Houthis, who are fighting Yemeni legitimate national army, have fired dozens of missiles into the Kingdom in recent months. Most of the missiles have been intercepted by the Saudi military.