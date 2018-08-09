Iran welcomes continuation of talks with Pakistan on gas pipeline

Tehran: Iranian deputy minister of petroleum for international affairs Amir Hoseein Zamani-Nia has said that Iran welcomes continuation of talks with Pakistan on the gas pipeline project.



Iranian news agency IRNA reported that Amir Hoseein Zamani-Nia added that Tehran-Islamabad ties have always been historic and brotherly and their religious and cultural bonds serve as the biggest backbone for the two governments’ friendly ties, especially in the field of economy.

Amir Hoseein went on to say Iran considers energy and gas a factor for promoting regional cooperation and solidarity with neighbors including Pakistan.

Iran welcomes keeping up negotiations on completion and commissioning of IP gas pipeline.

The Iran–Pakistan gas pipeline, also known as the Peace Pipeline, or IP Gas, is an under-construction 2,775-kilometer (1,724 mi) pipeline to deliver natural gas from Iran to Pakistan.