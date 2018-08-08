Wed August 08, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 8, 2018

Sherry Rehman takes a jibe at Imran Khan over PM House decision

ISLAMABAD: Opposition leader Sherry Rehman took a dig at Prime Minister-designate Imran Khan, saying Pakistan’s budget deficit would not be reduced by token cuts or cutlery-counting.

The PPP senator was referring to PTI chairman Imran Khan’s decision not to move to Prime Minister House after his inauguration. 

Khan will be living in  the Punjab House, Naeem ul Haq said.  

“Pakistan’s budget deficit will not be reduced by token cuts in moving from an organised PM house or cutlery-counting,” Sherry tweeted, adding that it would require serious austerity measures in the way Govt functions, and taxation measures as well as rationalisation of spending plus real incentives for exports.

In his victory speech on July 26, Imran Khan said that he would opt for a simple life style to save the nation’s wealth and consider converting Prime Minister House into a library or a university.

While PTI supporters have welcomed Khan’s move, experts have warned the prime minister-to be against taking hasty decisions.

“Adapting a new residence for PM may be reconsidered. While expenses on upkeep of old PM House may continue, additional expenses will be incurred on new PM House. Transition to new policy be carefully planned,” Ahmed Bilal Mahboob, president of Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency (PILDAT), opined in a tweet yesterday.

The PILDAT chief also advised Imran Khan not to compromise on his security.

“Protocol for pomp & show should be declined and I commend Imran Khan for declining protocol. Adequate security squad for the expected new PM under the current security environment is a need; not a luxury & should not be declined. We can’t pretend that we are in Scandinavia,” he wrote.

