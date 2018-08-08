Wed August 08, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 8, 2018

Opposition parties stage protest against election 'rigging' in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Major opposition parties are holding a protest demonstration against alleged rigging in the general elections held on July 28.

Led by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz stalwart Raja Zafarul Haq, the protesters would march towards the Election Commission of Pakistan to record their protest.

Barbed wire has been erected around the ECP headquarters as part of security arrangements, although the opposition said their would hold a peaceful protest .

The protest is being attended by the PMLN, the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA),  the Awami National Party and the Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP).

Abdul Ghafoor Haidri, Mehmood Khan Achakzai, Yousaf Raza Gilani, Zahid Khan, Buhsra Gohar, Sherry Rehman are prominent among those attending the demonstration.

PMLN President Shahbaz Sharif was also due to attend the protest.

The participants are chanting slogans against  the alleged vote rigging.

Speaking to the media, Raja Zafarul Haq said the opposition parties have rejected the outcome of election. "We want to tell the world  that our people have rejected the election," said he.

Sherry Rehman demanded that the Chief Election Commissioner should resign  for failing to hold free and fair election.

