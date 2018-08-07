Video: Imran Khan ignores security protocol in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: PTI chairman Imran Khan skipped the prime ministerial security protocol and drove around the city of Peshawar without any road blockade.



In a video shared on social media, Khan and his comrades drove around the city showing usual traffic on their route, pointing out towards no protocol, no road blockade or security personnel lineup on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa roads.

“No protocol, no road blockade, driving like an ordinary citizen of Pakistan :: PM elect @ImranKhanPTI along with his comrades passing through the roads of #Peshawar without causing any inconvenience to the Peshawar people”, the tweet stated.

This came a day after the VVIP protocol given to the prime minister-designate in Islamabad drew criticism from netizens.

Later, Imran Khan returned two Rangers and one FC vehicle assigned to him for his security. "I was given the VVIP protocol. Pakistan cannot be run like this," he told his newly-elected MNAs yesterday.