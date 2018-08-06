Pakistanis stranded in China return home

BEIJING: Over 200 Pakistanis that were stranded at China’s Guangzhou airport finally arrived home today (Monday)



Shaheen Air flight NL-891 carrying 214 stranded Pakistanis including 27 children and two minors arrived at Lahore Airport Monday evening.

As many as 300 Pakistanis were stranded at the Chinese port city of Guangzhou after their Shaheen Air flight was all of a sudden cancelled on July 29, following a dispute over payment of arrears decided over Rs1.5 billion between the airline and the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

Shaheen Air International decided to send its own aircraft for the rescue mission on Sunday following reports that Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) was sending one of its airplanes to bring back the stranded countrymen.

However, it was reported that Shaheen Air had sought the help of PIA to bring back the stranded passengers previously.

“With the cooperation of the Pakistani consul general, 214 passengers had reached home through an alternate flight whereas 46 preferred to return via Shaheen Air's next flight”, said the Spokesperson for the Foreign Office of Pakistan.

He further added that future planned Shaheen Air flights to Guangzhou scheduled for August 2 and 5 were also affected due to increasing the number of Pakistanis stranded at the airport and were cancelled, ultimately.