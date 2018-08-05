Nabeel Gabol explains his side of story after brawl video went viral

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Nabeel Gabol has explained his side of the story after a video of him being involved in a brawl with a passenger at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport made the rounds on social media.



In a video message on Sunday, Gabol explained the circumstance which had prompted him to knock an unidentified passenger to the ground at the airport.

“A video has gone viral since last night accusing me of torturing a man. Let met clarify that this man whom I don’t know was found drunk at Dubai airport. He was calling names to Pakistani politicians,” he said.

“I tried to put some sense in his mind that his action was unwarranted on a foreign soil. As a Pakistani, you should not behave in this manner in Dubai. Not only he started abusing me and other passengers, he also insulted air hostesses during the flight,” he continued.

“At Karachi airport, I had to push him back after he tried to advance on me,” he said.

Gabol’s video came hours after a footage showed that the PPP leader had lost his cool after being mocked by the passenger over party's dismal performance in Lyari in recently held general election.

At first the two indulged in a heated exchange after which the two could be seen foul mouthing.

Gabol then starts pushing the unnamed man down to the ground before airport staff and security officials were called by onlookers. The amateur video showed other passengers being silent spectators as the two men fought.

Later, Gabol was seen ordering the staff to take the passenger away.