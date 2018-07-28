Sat July 28, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 28, 2018

Zubair Umar resigns as Governor Sindh

KARACHI: Muhammad Zubair Umar has stepped down as Governor of Sindh on Saturday, Geo reported.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) member confirmed he has already sent his resignation to President Mamnoon Hussain.

"I discharged my responsibilities as the governor of Sindh as per the law and constitution," he told Geo TV. 

When asked about any specific reason for his decision, he said that everyone was aware why he was stepping down. 

The former Chairman of Privatization Commission of Pakistan has already initiated the process of moving out of the Governor House.

Zubair, brother of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar, had taken up the office as the 32nd Governor of Sindh in February of 2017.

The announcement was made subsequent to soon-to-be-elected government PTI's decision to change the governors of Sindh, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. 

