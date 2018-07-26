NA 72 Results (39%) - Sialkot 1 Election - Armaghan Subhani (PML-N) leads

NA 72 Results of Sialkot 1 for Election 2018 has been received from 39% polling stations. Up till now, Armaghan Subhani of PML-N leads with 129041 votes while Firdous Ashiq from PTI is on 2nd position with 91393 votes.



Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Mian Naeem Javed - IND, Nasar Ullah - AAT, Mian Abid Javed - IND, Syed Abbas Ali - TLP, Perveen Akhtar - MMA, Tarique Subhani - IND, Syed Ishtiaque-Ul-Hassan Gilani - PPPP, Khurram Ijaz - IND.

