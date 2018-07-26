Rishi Kapoor comes on the front praising Imran Khan on his speech

PTI chairman Imran Khan is blowing the social media away with his speeches and plans for his upcoming tenure.

With this, Imran Khan's fever reaches out to India when Rishi Kapoor applauds him for his ideologies and thoughts about Indo-Pak relations in his first address to the nation.

“Well-spoken Imran Khan”, the veteran actor tweets while mentioning about his upcoming film “Mulk” which kept him and his fellow cast in lime light since a while.

“Mulk” which is a controversial film highlighting the biased towards Muslims of India is also deemed as a funded project by Dawood Ibrahim and Rishi Kapoor as a pro-Muslim by the local Media and people of India.

He hopes that his speech can clear out paths for better Indo-Pak relations just as he made an effort through his film.