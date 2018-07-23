Mon July 23, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 23, 2018

Kamran Tessori pulls out of election race

KARACHI: Former Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leader Kamran Tessori has withdrawn from July 25 parliamentary elections.

“The entire authority of the MQM-Pakistan falls under Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui. So the responsibility for the results will also fall on him,” said the disgruntled party member while addressing a press conference in Karachi on Monday.

The former MQM leader said he doesn’t have any ideological differences with the party.

“I don’t want to give any excuse to MQM-P Bahadurabad faction,” said Kamran Tessori, adding he had reservations over the census and delimitation of constituencies in Sindh.

Tessori had been contesting the elections as an independent candidate. 

