Kamran Tessori pulls out of election race

KARACHI: Former Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leader Kamran Tessori has withdrawn from July 25 parliamentary elections.
“The entire authority of the MQM-Pakistan falls under Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui. So the responsibility for the results will also fall on him,” said the disgruntled party member while addressing a press conference in Karachi on Monday.
The former MQM leader said he doesn’t have any ideological differences with the party.
“I don’t want to give any excuse to MQM-P Bahadurabad faction,” said Kamran Tessori, adding he had reservations over the census and delimitation of constituencies in Sindh.
Tessori had been contesting the elections as an independent candidate.
