SHC approves pre-arrest bail of Faryal Talpur in money-laundering case

LARKANA: Sindh High Court Larkana Circuit bench has approved pre-arrest bail of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and former president Asif Ali Zardari’s sister Faryal Talpur in money-laundering case.



The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday declared former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur absconders in the money laundering case.

The duo was declared absconders in the case which also nominated others including Zardari’s close aide and Pakistan Stock Exchange Chairman Hussain Lawai. The FIA on Saturday also submitted interim challan of the case against Hussain Lawai and other suspects in the court. The FIA also declared 20 people including Anwar Majeed and his son absconder in the money laundering case.

Faryal Talpur, through her counsel Farooq H Naek, had filed for pre-arrest bail in SHC Larkana Circuit bench, contending that the FIA registered case on political base and move was to prevent them from contesting the elections 2018.

The two member bench comprises Justice Irshad Ahmed Shah and Justice Rasheed Soomro accepted PPP leader’s viewpoint and accepted pre-arrest bail for six days.