Jibran Nasir's manifesto receives highest ranking by PILAP

Jibran Nasir’s manifesto for elections 2018 has been ranked the highest by Public Interest Law Association of Pakistan (PILAP), as compared to manifestos put forth by major political parties of the country, like Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

As an independent candidate with no affiliation with any of the mainstream political parties, Jibran’s manifesto received 70% score, followed by PML-N’s of 66%. Meanwhile, PTI and PPP received the lowest ranking; 63% and 52% respectively.

Regarding the rankings, Jibran Nasir’s official page wrote: “We are proud of our team for its efforts, vision [and] understanding of issues and are grateful to policy experts who served as mentors. The journey begins with One.”

The ranking was given based on the parties/candidate’s future plans, which were marked as either satisfactory, good or excellent.

The manifestos were judged on the basis of access to justice, education, access to health, access to water, public interest, transport and communication, security to minorities, women and children and police reforms along with various other factors.

Jibran Nasir, an advocate and human rights activist by profession, is contesting as an independent candidate from NA-247 and PS-111 constituencies.