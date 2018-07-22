Imran, Bilawal voice grief over martyrdom of Ikramullah Gandapur

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan has voiced grief over the death of his party’s candidate Ikramullah Gandapur in a suicide attack.

Gandapur, a PTI candidate from PK-99, was killed when a suicide bomber hit his vehicle in Dera Ismail Khan on Sunday.

“Saddened to learn that Ikram Gandapur succumbed to his injuries. My prayers go to his family. May Allah give them the strength to bear this loss,” Imran Khan tweeted.

Separately, Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strongly condemned the terrorist bomb blast in which PTI candidate Ikramullah Gandapur and his driver were martyred today.

In a statement, the PPP Chairman expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of Gandapur and his driver and sympathized with the members of bereaved families.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that terrorist attacks on the election candidates was a conspiracy and stressed the need for curbing extremism to eliminate menace of terrorism.

Meanwhile, the PPP Chairman has also condemned firing on the vehicle of JUI-F candidate Akram Khan Durrani and urged the authorities to provide protection to the contesting candidates.