Sat July 21, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 21, 2018

Imran Khan under fire for pushing party candidate during Karak rally

KARAK: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan was caught shoving a party candidate amid his rally here on Saturday.

The footage shows the PTI chief shoving the party candidate Shahid Ahmed Khattak while escalating the stairs during his rally at Karak.

Khattak had been given the PTI ticket to contest from NA-34 constituency.

Earlier, the party supremo was also spotted elbowing a member while going down the stairs which had gained rapid social media attention.

