Swedish actress suggests deporting Jews from Israel

A Swedish actress has suggested transferring Israeli Jews to the United States, drawing strong criticism from the Israeli media.

Oldoz Javidi, also a candidate for the Swedish parliament, made the comment in an interview and later asked the words be retracted because they might be misinterpreted.

A candidate of the Feminist Initiative party, Javidi said on Tuesday that she had requested the retraction of the passage from an interview published last Friday by a website.

Israeli said the actress had also accused the Jewish state of of stealing land and livelihood or Palestinians and the United states of doing the same.

“So why not invite their friends over to their land and make room for them on the farm? They seem to enjoy each other’s company.

And the Palestinians can live in peace and again build up the country that once was theirs. I can allow myself at least get a dream about such a solution, right?” she was quoted as saying by Times of Israel.

Later on, she took to her Facebook page and wrote: “I have asked FemPers to remove the last quote in the current article because it does not in any way express the policy of Feminist Initiative, nor was it a proposal for a political solution, but a fantasy that I now understand could be misinterpreted or misunderstood.”





