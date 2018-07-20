Fri July 20, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 20, 2018

Shifting Maryam Nawaz to Sihala Rest House postponed

RAWALPINDI: Shifting Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, to Sihala Police Rest House from Adiala Jail has been postponed temporarily.

This was decided in a meeting attended by Adiala Jail officials and Islamabad Police late Thursday.

Following the decision to defer Maryam Nawaz’s shifting, the police and Rangers personnel deployed at Sihala Rest House have been removed.

The PIMS medical team has also been sent back following the decision.

Officials said the deicision to shift Maryam to Adiala Jail was taken owing to security concerns.

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Captain (retd) Safdar are imprisoned at Adiala Jail in Avenfield corruption reference.

Nawaz and Maryam was shifted to Adiala Jail after their arrest upon returning from London.

