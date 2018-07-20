Fri July 20, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 20, 2018

Abid Boxer gets bail in murder, robbery cases

LAHORE: An Additional Session Judge on Friday granted bail to former police officer Abid Boxer in 10 cases, according to Geo News.

Th TV channel reported that the former police officer was present before Judge Rehmat Ali amid tight security.

The bail was granted against the surety bonds of Rs1 million. He was bailed out in cases related to murder robbery charges . 

The former Inspector was arrested in Dubai and extradited to Pakistan earlier this year.

Known as encounter specialist, he was accused carrying out extra judicial killings.

